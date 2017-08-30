LAFD Battles Fire at Multiple Fashion Stores in DTLA

Over 124 firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A row of fashion and fabric stores in the 600 block of South Los Angeles Street caught fire around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters are currently fighting the blaze unit by unit and estimate that at least 10 stores are affected, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported and Los Angeles Street is closed from East 6th Street to East 7th Street, the Department added.

