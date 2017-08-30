Man Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison for Raping 2 Elderly Women During Robberies in Northridge

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years to live in prison for raping two elderly women during separate robberies in 2015, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials announced Wednesday.

Danilo Gonzalez pleaded no contest earlier this month to two counts each of forcible rape and assault by force to cause great bodily injury.

He also admitted to committing the rapes during a burglary and against more than one victim.

During the first incident, Gonzalez went into a Northridge house and startled a 71-year-old woman who had returned home. He dragged the woman to a bedroom and raped her, according to the prosecutor.

Gonzalez then broke into a senior home in Northridge and raped an 89 year old woman. A caretaker came to her aid and called police.

Gonzalez was also convicted of attacking another woman in her 80s at the same senior home in July 2015 and a 91-year-old man later that year at an apartment building for seniors in North Hollywood near Gonzalez’s home.