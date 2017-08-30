Man With Machete Attempts to Rob Westminster Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man with a machete was recorded on surveillance video trying to rob a liquor store in Westminster Tuesday night.

Police responded to Rancho Liquor near the intersection of Rancho Road and Westminster Avenue about 9:47 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing dark clothes walk into the store and approach the counter.

The man then appears to pull a machete out of a bag and attempt to rob the store.

A second camera shows the man going behind the counter and unsuccessfully attempting to open the cash register.

Video showed the man walking out of the store, apparently empty handed.

“He couldn’t get anything and we called the cops,” Omar Cabello said.

Officers from the Westminster Police Department were investigating the incident.

This was the first time anyone has tried to rob the store in the five years Cabello has run it, he said.