Mother Dies While Rescuing 3-Year-Old Daughter From Flooding in Texas; Girl Found Clinging to Body

Rescuers who spotted a child’s bag floating in East Texas floodwaters near Interstate 10 on Tuesday afternoon soon made a grim discovery: a 3-year-old girl clinging to the lifeless body of her mother.

“They saw the little pink backpack sticking out of the water,” Beaumont Police Officer Hailey Morrow said.

The pair were floating dangerously close to a trestle, Morrow said, but shortly before 4 p.m. rescuers “were able to get to them before they went under.”

The woman had been driving on a service road next to the highway when she stopped, left her sedan with her daughter and was washed into a nearby canal, Morrow said. She was identified as Colette Sulcer, 41, of Beaumont.

