Owner Arrested After Dog With 300 Tumors Found in Hoag Hospital Chapel

Posted 5:26 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31AM, August 30, 2017
Pasha’s owner Mary Sodaro thought rubber-banding the tumor would cut off blood circulation and cause the tumor to fall off. Pasha was eventually euthanized, days after she was found. (Credit: Hoag Facebook Page)

Police found the Boston terrier in a corner of the chapel at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, covered in tumors — about 300 of them.

A rubber band was twisted tightly around one tumor larger than a golf ball on her jaw and her eye was severely ulcerated, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.

It’s not clear how Pasha got to the chapel; she wasn’t wearing a leash. Witnesses saw her wander in, alone, through the hospital’s main entrance.

Now, Pasha’s owner is facing animal cruelty charges.

