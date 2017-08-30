Owner Arrested After Dog With 300 Tumors Found in Hoag Hospital Chapel

Police found the Boston terrier in a corner of the chapel at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, covered in tumors — about 300 of them.

A rubber band was twisted tightly around one tumor larger than a golf ball on her jaw and her eye was severely ulcerated, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.

It’s not clear how Pasha got to the chapel; she wasn’t wearing a leash. Witnesses saw her wander in, alone, through the hospital’s main entrance.

Now, Pasha’s owner is facing animal cruelty charges.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Dog that wandered into Hoag Hospital suffering from suspected severe neglect dies https://t.co/8dXimHJRpx pic.twitter.com/tAAYTjoLFs — O.C. Register (@ocregister) August 29, 2017