Owner Arrested After Dog With 300 Tumors Found in Hoag Hospital Chapel

Police found the Boston terrier in a corner of the chapel at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, covered in tumors — about 300 of them.
A rubber band was twisted tightly around one tumor larger than a golf ball on her jaw and her eye was severely ulcerated, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.
It’s not clear how Pasha got to the chapel; she wasn’t wearing a leash. Witnesses saw her wander in, alone, through the hospital’s main entrance.
Now, Pasha’s owner is facing animal cruelty charges.
