Over 16,000 Affected by Power Outages, Planned and Unplanned, from San Dimas to San Fernando Valley

Power outages — both planned and unplanned — have happened during heat waves from San Dimas to the San Fernando Valley, where 16,000 were without power Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The power outage in the Valley was unplanned, affecting areas such as Northridge and impacting about 10,500 people by 10 p.m. Tuesday and then up to 16,000 people later in the night, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Crews worked into the night to bring back the power, and by about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, just 5,000 were still without power.

In San Dimas, however, a four-hour long power outage is planned by Southern California Edison and will affect 40 homes. A company representative said SoCal Edison needs to fix an underground transformer, and without the repair, a power outage of 24 hours or longer could happen without warning.

Still, given an excessive heat warning and expected temperatures in the triple digits, some San Dimas residents said having no power and no air conditioning during such hot weather just isn't right.

"[The heat] is at a dangerous level. And I don't think they should do routine repairs at a dangerous level," said San Dimas resident Jill Dwyre.

Another local who spoke to KTLA, who remained anonymous, said her chemo treatments make it hard to leave her home, so the blackout will be that much more difficult to deal with.

Meanwhile, in the San Fernando Valley, thousands struggled to deal with triple-digit highs and an excessive heat warning while having no power.

Agoura Hills resident Michelle Mustain said having no electricity has made it impossible to get anything done, all while dealing with no way to really cool down.

"You can't work. My son couldn't print his homework last night," she said. "We lost an entire refrigerator full of food."

Throughout the blackout in the Valley, surges of power for a half hour or so would come and go.

