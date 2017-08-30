Time-Lapse Video Shows Houston Garage Being Filled by Floodwaters

A time-lapse video shows a garage being flooded during the recent torrential downpours in Houston from Hurricane Harvey.

The video shot by Dani Rosiman shows an SUV parked in a garage as flood waters begin to rise.

Eventually, a table and and ice chest are seen floating around the SUV’s windows as the vehicle’s alarm begins to go off.

The devastating storm that swept through Texas made a second landfall Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas border and is drenching the region with rain, CNN reports.

Harvey first made landfall late Friday night in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, lingered for days afterward on the Texas coast and brought unprecedented flooding to the Houston area.

An uncounted number of people remain trapped waiting for aid.