‘This Heat Doesn’t Forgive Anyone’: Triple-Digit Temperatures Continue to Bake Southern California

Posted 4:16 PM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:21PM, August 30, 2017

Reginaldo Ramirez gulps cold water after working in trench in extreme heat in San Bernardino where temperature reached 111 degrees on Aug. 30, 2017. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia Morataya kept busy Wednesday in Woodland Hills, where temperatures are known to break records.

Throughout the day, amid a scorching heat wave that is setting records from Redding to Lake Elsinore, people passing by gravitated to her fruit cart at the corner of Topanga Canyon and Ventura boulevards.

As a breeze blew nothing but hot vapor into the air, gardeners, bus riders and pedestrians stopped by to seek relief in big cups stuffed with chilled watermelon, mango and cucumber.

“This heat doesn’t forgive anyone,” one gardener told Morataya as he waited his turn.

