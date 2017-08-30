‘This Heat Doesn’t Forgive Anyone’: Triple-Digit Temperatures Continue to Bake Southern California

Patricia Morataya kept busy Wednesday in Woodland Hills, where temperatures are known to break records.

Throughout the day, amid a scorching heat wave that is setting records from Redding to Lake Elsinore, people passing by gravitated to her fruit cart at the corner of Topanga Canyon and Ventura boulevards.

As a breeze blew nothing but hot vapor into the air, gardeners, bus riders and pedestrians stopped by to seek relief in big cups stuffed with chilled watermelon, mango and cucumber.

“This heat doesn’t forgive anyone,” one gardener told Morataya as he waited his turn.

