Truck Crashes Into San Pedro Store; Driver Sought

Police are searching for a driver after a white truck crashed into a store in San Pedro on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the Beach City Market in the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue.

The driver is seen on surveillance video crashing into the store and almost hitting a woman and two young children who were checking out at the front counter.

"I heard the tires try and stop. He bumped up the curb; I could hear that part," said David Quintero, the store clerk who was ringing up the family when the car nearly crashed into them. "It was crazy. There was glass shattering; he went through a brick wall."

The driver is then shown reversing the truck out of the store and running over the curb once more before fleeing the scene.

"I was giving them their change and I looked to the left and I see the front of a truck," said Quintero. "I basically didn't have time to react. I was pushed by a bookshelf that saved my life."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 310-726-7701.