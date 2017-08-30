Van Swept Away in Harvey, Carrying Family of 6, Found With 2 Dead Bodies Inside

The van in which an elderly couple and their four grandchildren were riding when the vehicle was swept away Sunday by Tropical Storm Harvey’s floodwaters has been found, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, said Wednesday.

Two bodies were found in the van, and dive teams were making their way through murky water in a wooded area to inspect the white, cargo-type van for more remains, he said. The Harris County Sheriff confirmed the grim discovery in a tweet.

We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday. #harvey pic.twitter.com/zFhS3J7fRC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2017

Houston station KHOU reported that the van had just driven across a bridge in Houston when major flooding struck and swept away the vehicle, according to witnesses.

The people inside the van included an 81-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband, along with two girls, ages 16 and 6; and two boys, ages 14 and 8, KHOU reported.

While the driver managed to get out and tried telling the children to escape through a back door, witnesses told KHOU, they were left trapped inside as the van sank.

At the time, KHOU reported the family was believed to be dead.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and identifies the elderly couple as Manuel and Belia Saldivar. The children are 16-year-old Devy, 14-year-old Dominic, 8-year-old Xavier and 6-year-old Daisy, according to the page, which says it was set up by Houston dentist Terri Alani.

On the page, she said she works with a dental assistant who is a relative of the victims.

“Our entire office is devastated and want to help,” she wrote. “We are setting up this page to assist the family with funeral arrangements and any other expenses that may incur during this horrific time.”