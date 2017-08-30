Warrior&CO., New Yoga Studio for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-Owner of Warrior&CO. – A Yoga Studio Morgan Kaczor (Kay-Zor) joined us live to tell us all about her new yoga studio. Warrior&CO is the only studio within the San Fernando Valley Community that offers yoga for kids. They offer kids yoga, teen yoga, parent and mini yogi, as well as family yoga and fitness. Warrior&CO. – A Yoga Studio is located at 21015 Oxnard St in Woodland Hills. For more information including a list of their classes, you can go to http://www.WarriorandCOYoga.com or follow them on social media.