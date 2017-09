× 1 Woman Dead, Another Wounded After Shooting in Wilmington

One woman was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Wilmington on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. on West D Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died, said Officer Sal Ramirez.

The second woman was shot in the arm and is in unknown condition.