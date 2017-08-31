14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in San Fernando: Police

A 14-year-old girl went missing in the city of San Fernando and has not been seen since Monday, according to local police.

Crystal Izarraraz has been described by police as a “high risk” missing child who is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, according to a press release from the San Fernando Police Department.

She is described by police as Hispanic/white with light brown eyes and light brown hair. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has seen Izarraraz or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call Detective Diaz with the San Fernando Police Department at 818-348-5800 or by email at EDiaz@sfcity.org. Information can also be forwarded to 747-206-3071 or 818-799-8289.