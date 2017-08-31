2 Bakersfield Officers Shot, Suspect Killed After Report of Man With a Gun

Two Bakersfield police officers were shot and a suspect was killed late Wednesday when the officers responded to a report of a man with gun, authorities said.

Authorities received the call about 9:18 p.m. from a home in the 600 block of Pacheco Road, according to Sgt. Ryan Kroeker, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department. “Sounds of a disturbance” could be heard in the background, he said in a statement.

About 14 minutes later, the officers arrived and reported that they had contacted the suspect, the sergeant said.

“A short time later, officers reported that an officer-involved shooting had occurred, and the suspect and officers had been struck by gunfire,” Kroeker said.

