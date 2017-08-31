Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

3 People in Critical Condition After Shooting in South L.A.: LAPD

Posted 10:56 PM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12PM, August 31, 2017

Three people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Western 84th Street around 10 p.m.

A man approached a vehicle and fired inside before fleeing the scene in an unknown car, police said.

One victim was shot in the stomach and was transported to a local hospital. Another victim was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and the third victim was transported to California Harbor Hospital, according to police.

The shooter is still at large, police added.