× 3 People in Critical Condition After Shooting in South L.A.: LAPD

Three people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Western 84th Street around 10 p.m.

A man approached a vehicle and fired inside before fleeing the scene in an unknown car, police said.

One victim was shot in the stomach and was transported to a local hospital. Another victim was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and the third victim was transported to California Harbor Hospital, according to police.

The shooter is still at large, police added.