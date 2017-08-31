4 People Injured, Including LAPD Officer, After House Fire in Wilmington

A Los Angeles police officer and three others were injured after a house caught fire in Wilmington on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire began around 5:44 p.m. at a two-story home in the 700 block of North Hawaiian Avenue with heavy smoke being seen from the second floor.

Firefighters arrived at the scene a short time later and rescued four people from the burning building, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Their mother was assessed at the scene and declined ambulance transport.

The LAPD officer is listed in fair condition, the Department added.

