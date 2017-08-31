‘Alt-Right’ Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos Invited to Speak at Cal State Fullerton

UC Berkeley isn’t the only California academic institution bracing for a torrent of controversy when former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos comes to campus this fall.

Cal State Fullerton’s chapter of the College Republicans is finalizing plans to host the conservative lightning rod at a Halloween speaking engagement.

“At this point, it’s pretty much a done deal. We’re just formalizing it,” said senior Christopher Boyle, the group’s president emeritus.

“It’s really just the fine details — things like how the room will be set up — that’s holding it back,” he said.

