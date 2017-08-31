Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

‘Alt-Right’ Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos Invited to Speak at Cal State Fullerton

Posted 5:49 PM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51PM, August 31, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos holds up a copy of a legal complaint as he speaks outside the offices of Simon & Schuster publishing company, July 7, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

UC Berkeley isn’t the only California academic institution bracing for a torrent of controversy when former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos comes to campus this fall.

Cal State Fullerton’s chapter of the College Republicans is finalizing plans to host the conservative lightning rod at a Halloween speaking engagement.

“At this point, it’s pretty much a done deal. We’re just formalizing it,” said senior Christopher Boyle, the group’s president emeritus.

“It’s really just the fine details — things like how the room will be set up — that’s holding it back,” he said.

