Amid Heat Wave, Wild Storms Sweep Across Parts of SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hail and rain fell in multiple areas of Southern California Thursday afternoon, adding a wild edge to an oppressive and continuing heat wave.

Beginning about 3 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in multiple area of the Inland Empire, including Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Riverside, Fontana, Rialto and Moreno Valley.

A flash-flood warning was in effect through 7 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m. the storms were beginning to cross from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County mountains.

KTLA viewers sent the station video of hail and rain pounding their neighborhoods. In Wildomar, a fierce storm knocked a patio chair into Bernardo Flores’s sliding glass door, he said. He captured video of an intense downfall of hail.

The temperature dropped from 108 degrees to 69 degrees when the storm went through Wildomar, the National Weather Service’s San Diego office said. Multiple power poles were down in the area.

Numerous power poles down in Wildomar along Corydon Street. Police on scene, we are doing storm survey #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/58bv6uPNzp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 1, 2017

Heavy rain was also reported in the Santa Clarita Valley and along the Grapevine, the weather service's Oxnard office said.

Burbank, meanwhile, hit 108 degrees, breaking a 2007 106-degree record for the date.

Thousands were without power amid the heat wave, which is expected to continue through the weekend.

Strong thunderstorms ongoing in the Inland Empire, esp in the Rancho Cucamonga area. Flash flooding and gusty winds possible. pic.twitter.com/2Qmro9M42M — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 31, 2017