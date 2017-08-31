Avoiding the Freshman 15 With Creator of Love Sweat Fitness, Katie Dunlop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified personal trainer/barre instructor and creator of the Love Sweat Fitness online community on IG and YouTube Katie Dunlop joined us live with tips on how to avoid the Freshman 15. Katie has a remarkable real-life weight loss journey. After she lost nearly 45-pounds by making smart and careful life changes, she was inspired to share her tips/meals/workouts with the world through her social channels. For more information on Katie, daily workouts, meal ideas and fitness tips, visit her website or follow her on social media.