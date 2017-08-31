Deputy D.A. Beaten, Cut While Jogging at Newport Beach Park; Police Investigating

Police are looking for a man who attacked a deputy district attorney while she was jogging in Newport Beach early Thursday.

Newport Beach police received a call at 5:50 a.m. from an employee at Newport Workout, at 747 Dover Drive, who reported that a female jogger came into the business saying she had been attacked.

The woman had a cut on her head and was taken to a trauma center for treatment, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Police do not suspect the man was trying to sexually assault or rob the woman, Manzella said. It is not clear what his motivation might have been.

