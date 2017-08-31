Firefighters Battle Brush Fire Near College of the Canyons Campus

A daycare center was evacuated and 10 cars were damaged at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita after 4-acre brush fire began burning near campus.

The blaze began around 3 p.m. near West Valencia Boulevard and North Tourney Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No structures were threatened from the fire but the daycare center at the College of the Canyons was evacuated and relocated within the college, fire authorities said.

Evening classes were cancelled around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the College of Canyons.

Valencia Boulevard is currently closed and expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m., college officials added.

@LACo_FD firefighters working to save cars of COC students from a blaze @canyons. Follow @mslaplantenews for more updates. pic.twitter.com/NSEwMQqAfP — COC Cougar News (@COC_CougarNews) August 31, 2017