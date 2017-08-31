Freshly Released From ICE Custody, Local Father Advocates ‘Sanctuary State’ Policy Outside LASD Headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after he was released from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez — the local father who spent six months in detention after being arrested outside his daughter's Lincoln Heights school — appeared outside the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Temple Street headquarters on Thursday to speak in support of a bill that would designate California as a "sanctuary state."

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 31, 2017.