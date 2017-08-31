L.A. Fleet Week #2 / USS Anchorage

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro for LA Fleet Week® 2017 which features something for everyone. Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 are the public tour days for 2017! Each day, you can enjoy:
- Free U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy ship tours (Reserve your tour online, or come day-of. Reservations are first-come, first served.)
- Great photo opportunities
- Aircraft flyovers throughout the weekend
- Special dockside tours for elderly, disabled, and special needs guests
- STEM Expo with hands-on exhibits and activities
- Military and civilian first-response vehicles and equipment
- U.S. Bank Veterans Village with services and resources for active and retired military
- Discounted tours of Battleship IOWA and S.S. Lane Victory (free admission to active military)
- Great local dining + popular food trucks and beverages
- Live entertainment, including music and comedy
- Free parking shuttle and Downtown Red CarTrolley service
- Lots of shopping, dining, and fun all along the LA Waterfront
- New for 2017: Download the LA Fleet Week® app! Search "LA Fleet Week" in the app store.
The Visiting Ships:
- U.S. Navy Minesweeper USS SCOUT
- U.S. Navy Amphibious vessel USS ANCHORAGE
- U.S. Navy Destroyer USS DEWEY
- Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS OTTAWA
- U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CGC ACTIVE
View the ships on the live camera as they sail into the Port of Los Angeles Main Channel!
For a complete listing of daily activities, please check the website.
L.A. FLEET WEEK!
Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles Cruise Terminal
100 Swinford Street
San Pedro, CA 90731
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.
