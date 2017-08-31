LAPD Pursue Stolen Truck in Santa Monica Area; Driver in Police Custody

Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted 10:43 AM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, August 31, 2017

Los Angeles were in pursuit of a stolen truck in the Santa Monica area Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The chase started at about 10:20 a.m. and went through the 4600 block of Lincoln Boulevard shortly before ending, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The stolen vehicle is a 2016 Ford F150, he said.

The man driving the stolen pick-up truck could be seen surrendering to police officers shortly before 11 a.m., in aerial video from Sky5.

He was seen standing with his hands up and then lying on the ground before three LAPD patrol vehicles. He was then handcuffed, arrested and taken into custody.