Naked Man and Partially Clothed Brother Break into Irvine Megachurch With Fake Rifle: Police

Two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism after breaking into an Orange County mega-church Wednesday night with a replica rifle and a smoke bomb, police said.

Paul Vincent Vielkind, 24, and Brandon Joseph Vielkind, 22, of Riverside surrendered to police after a brief standoff outside Harvest Orange County, a nondenominational evangelical church in Irvine. One of the men was naked, while the other was wearing only underwear, authorities said.

Brandon (left) and Paul Vielkind are seen in photos released by the Irvine Police Department on Aug. 31, 2017.

A security guard called police around 7:10 p.m. saying he saw two men carrying what looked like a rifle break into the church through a glass door.

Irvine police officers, including a SWAT team, responded to the scene and were able to watch the brothers inside the church thanks to surveillance cameras inside, police said.

