Over 11,000 Lose Electricity in Boyle Heights Amid Lightning Strikes

A weather pattern that’s brought stifling heat and humidity along with scattered thunderstorms continued to cause problems in Southern California overnight as heavy power demands and lightning strikes cut electricity to thousands.

In Boyle Heights, an estimated 11,000 Department of Water and Power customers were without power between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as high demand overloaded equipment to the point of failure, the agency said. Power was restored by 6 a.m., officials said.

In all, about 14,000 DWP customers lost electricity overnight as crews worked to reroute power to less-used equipment, the agency said.

The toll on the region’s power grid has been a concern for days as temperatures have hovered in the triple digits during the day and 70s or 80s at night. Temperatures remained even warmer in the deserts, where cities like Palm Springs had a low of 90 degrees overnight Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.