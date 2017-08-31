Porto’s Bakery to Serve Selection of Desserts at Century City Pop-Up

Fans of Porto’s Bakery, the locally celebrated Cuban eatery, will no longer have to trek to the San Fernando Valley or South Los Angeles to feast on some of their favorite delicacies.

The legendary café will be operating a pop-up location in Century City from Sept. 9 until March 4 as part of “Cuba Is,” an exhibition examining the communist nation put on by the Annenberg Space for Photography.

The Doña Dulce Cafe will open next to the installation at 2000 Avenue of the Stars and offer a selection of Porto’s famous desserts, including milk’n berries, cappuccino mousse and mango mousse.

The bakery will also supply two specialty desserts tied into the event’s theme: the “Taste of Cuba,” with one guava-cheese pastry and two cheese pastries, and “Havana Kiss,” with three flavors of besito cookies and coconut glaze.

The limited menu will, unfortunately, not include savory items such as potato balls and empañadas.

The pop-up café wouldn’t be complete without strong, Cuban coffee. Beans from Café La Llave, a roaster that traces its roots back to Cuba and is owned by Vernon-based F. Gaviña & Sons, will be used to whip up traditional Cuban favorites including the café cubano, cortadito and café con leche.

The Doña Dulce Cafe will operate Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Century City, beginning Sept. 9.

The “Cuba Is” exhibition will open at the same time and place, featuring more than 120 photos that seek to explore the realities of life in the isolated island nation. Admission is free.