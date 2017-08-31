President Trump Wants to Donate $1 Million in ‘Personal Money’ to Harvey Recovery: White House

President Donald Trump will donate $1 million of his fortune to recovery efforts in Texas, though the White House says he hasn’t determined which group or groups will receive the donation.

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of people we have seen across the country do,” press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the White House, saying the funds would come from the President’s “personal money.”

She said the President hadn’t determined which organization to support.

“He actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he’d like some suggestions from the folks here and I’d be happy to take those,” she said during the daily press briefing.

On Tuesday, the President’s campaign asked supporters to donate to charities involved in the Texas recovery effort. Sanders couldn’t say on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday whether the President had yet donated funds himself, saying only that he was looking into it.

Asked Thursday whether the donation would come from Trump’s own fortune or from the coffers of the Trump Organization, Sanders indicated she wasn’t sure legally where the donation would originate, but that it would be the President’s personal money.