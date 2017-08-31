Even the coast in Newport Beach was hot on Thursday morning, when one local resident described conditions as "sultry." Mark Mester reports for the KTLA Morning News on Aug. 31, 2017.
SoCal Heat Wave Makes Even Newport Beach ‘Sultry’
