Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

SoCal Heat Wave Makes Even Newport Beach ‘Sultry’

Posted 6:19 PM, August 31, 2017, by

Even the coast in Newport Beach was hot on Thursday morning, when one local resident described conditions as "sultry." Mark Mester reports for the KTLA Morning News on Aug. 31, 2017.

Related stories