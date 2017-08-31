Man Hospitalized After Pouring Gasoline on Himself, Threatening Loma Linda Deputies With Steering Wheel Club

A man who poured gasoline on himself and threatened deputies with a steering wheel club in Loma Linda was taken to a local hospital after being subdued, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Anderson Street and Prospect Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Responding deputies found the gasoline covered man sitting in a vehicle and hitting himself in the head with the steering wheel club.

The deputies managed to calm the unidentified man down for a short while until he exited the vehicle with the club raised over his head, the news release stated.

When the man began to advance toward the deputies, a “less than lethal” bean bag shotgun was used to subdue him, The Sheriff’s Department stated.

The man told authorities he had been using methamphetamine and would have set himself on fire if he had been able to find his lighter.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical and psychological evaluation.