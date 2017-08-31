Thousands Without Power Amid Intense SoCal Heat Wave; Outage Prompts School Closures in Colton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of Southern Californians already dealing with the most intense heat wave of the year are also without power Thursday, including the majority of the city of Colton, where classes have been canceled at multiple schools.

Lightning hit the city’s man substation damaging all the main feeds, the City of Colton Public Utilities posted on Facebook.

Power in the area was expected to be out for at least 8 to 10 hours, according to the post, which stated the Public Utility was without phone service and would be updating the public exclusively through social media.

With temperatures expected to soar into the triple-digits Thursday, several schools in Colton have canceled classes for the day.

Colton residents were among the nearly 7,000 without power in the San Bernardino area Thursday morning, according to the Southern California Edison website.

Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and Rialto were among the cities reporting outages.

Another 3,200 customers were affected in Riverside and about 1,300 customers were without power in the Los Angeles area, according to SCE.

The outages come as Southern California remains under a scorching heat wave.

Prolonged dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend, bringing with them an elevated risk of more outages and fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

A list of cooling centers in the Inland Empire can be found here.

Los Angeles County cooling centers are listed here.