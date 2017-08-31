Thunderstorms Bring Rain to L.A. County, But the Heat Isn’t Going Away Soon

A cluster of thunderstorms moved through Los Angeles County on Wednesday night, bringing scattered rainfall throughout the region during a blistering heat wave.

A handful of storm cells moved toward the Antelope Valley, and brief, isolated storms were reported in Beverly Hills, Whittier and Studio City.

Does this mean a relief from the triple-digit heat? Not really.

“It helps,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “But probably not much because we’re still building to a really hot Friday.”

