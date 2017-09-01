‘1 in 30 Million’ Find: Boston Aquarium Receives Extremely Rare Yellow Lobster

Some rainbow-colored lobsters were on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston on Thursday, including a rare yellow lobster donated earlier this week, Western Mass News reported.

The yellow lobster was donated by a seafood wholesaler in Salem, Massachusetts, according to the website, which serves a collection of television stations in the Springfield area.

It was caught by a Marblehead lobsterman and added to the collection of other colored lobsters at the aquarium, which includes ones that are blue, orange, and another that has two colors – orange on one side and black on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be on exhibit for at least a month, as it undergoes quarantine; the other colored lobsters can be found at the aquarium hiding in the rocks among the exhibits of the Cold Marine Gallery.

The aquarium noted the chances of a yellow lobster is estimated to be 1 in 30 million in the wild.