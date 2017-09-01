‘1 in 30 Million’ Find: Boston Aquarium Receives Extremely Rare Yellow Lobster

Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Some rainbow-colored lobsters were on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston on Thursday, including a rare yellow lobster donated earlier this week, Western Mass News reported.

A rare yellow lobster was recently donated to the New England Aquarium, which provided this photo.

The yellow lobster was donated by a seafood wholesaler in Salem, Massachusetts, according to the website, which serves a collection of television stations in the Springfield area.

It was caught by a Marblehead lobsterman and added to the collection of other colored lobsters at the aquarium, which includes ones that are blue, orange, and another that has two colors – orange on one side and black on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be on exhibit for at least a month, as it undergoes quarantine; the other colored lobsters can be found at the aquarium hiding in the rocks among the exhibits of the Cold Marine Gallery.

The aquarium noted the chances of a yellow lobster is estimated to be 1 in 30 million in the wild.

Rare lobsters are on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston. The most recent addition was the yellow lobster.

Rare lobsters are on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston. The most recent addition was the yellow lobster. (Credit: New England Aquarium)

 

