210 Freeway Closed in Both Directions Due to Wildfire Threatening Homes in Tujunga Area

The 210 Freeway is closed in both directions in the Tujunga area while firefighters battle a brush fire that is threatening homes and has potential to grow to 2,000 acres Friday.

The blaze was reported just before 1:30 p.m., burning along the side of the freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped within a half-hour, but fire behavior then changed and winds began to grow, according to LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said.

The fire has potential to grow to 300 acres, or 2,000 acres if it jumps across the freeway, she said in a news alert about 2 p.m.

Then, Stewart said, high winds indeed caused embers to created a spot fire a quarter-mile away from the initial blaze, across the 210 Freeway. An unknown number of homes are at risk, she said.

Drivers should avoid the 210 freeway. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert about 2:20 p.m., saying lanes were closed in both directions at La Tuna Canyon Road.

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest, L.A. County and Glendale were joining L.A. city firefighters in the response.

