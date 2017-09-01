4 Alameda County Jail Deputies Arrested After Inmate Uses Urine, Feces in Repeated ‘Gassing’ Attacks: Authorities

An inmate walked through the hallway of a maximum security unit of the Santa Rita Jail, authorities said, carrying a plastic bottle filled with feces and urine.

In seconds, he had squeezed the bottle, spraying its contents through the cracks of a door into a cell housing another inmate.

He did the same thing several times to different inmates during the summer and fall of last year.

Authorities say four Alameda County sheriff’s deputies knew about and even facilitated the “gassing” attacks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.