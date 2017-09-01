Former Football Coach in Orange Pleads Guilty to Charges for Sex With Minor, on-Campus Standoff With Police: DA

An Orange high school football coach who was arrested after he threatened suicide with a gun to his head on school grounds has been sentenced after pleading guilty to three charges, including one for sex with a minor student, officials said Friday.

Michael James Snitzler, 27, was sentenced to nine months in county jail and five years of formal probation after entering the plea on Thursday, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Snitzler faced a maximum possible sentence of 10 years and six months in state prison, officials previously said.

The former El Modena High School assistant varsity football coach’s charges included possession of a firearm in a school zone, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges, one for possession of ammunition on school property and unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student.

Snitzler was still employed at the school when he engaged in a standoff with police after he locked himself inside an office at the school with a loaded gun on April 23, prosecutors said.

The victim’s parents had called Orange Police around 10:45 a.m. that morning out of concern for their child. Snitzler — holed up on campus for 10 hours threatening suicide — wasn’t arrested until 8:30 p.m.

The coach had met the 17-year-old in February and, after chatting with the student via text messages, began engaging in sexual relations in March, according to prosecutors.

During OPD’s investigation, police discovered Snitzler’s relationship with the victim