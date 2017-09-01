L.A. Fleet Week #3- USS Dewey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro for LA Fleet Week® 2017 which features something for everyone. Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 are the public tour days for 2017! Each day, you can enjoy.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Navigating the event – LA Fleet Week is a free public event with lots to see. However, a government-issued identification is required for those 18 years and older to enter pavilions or ship tours. Items allowed into the event are also strictly limited, and all persons entering the event pavilions or ships will be subject to strict security procedures.

Ship Tours - Free guided public tours of visiting military ships are available either by previously booked online reservations or on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis each day of the event.

The Visiting Ships:

U.S. Navy Minesweeper USS SCOUT

U.S. Navy Amphibious vessel USS ANCHORAGE

U.S. Navy Destroyer USS DEWEY

Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS OTTAWA

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CGC ACTIVE

Make the most of your visit – LA Fleet Week will include military, first-responder and STEM displays and demonstrations, live entertainment daily, free evening concerts, Saturday night fireworks, food trucks, a Labor Day Conquer the Bridge5.3-mile run and “Victory Breakfast,” a celebrity chef-judged “Galley Wars” culinary competition between Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy, and much more!

Keep an eye to the sky – Regular aircraft flyovers as well as first responder and search-and-rescue demonstrations will take place in the skies above the event throughout the weekend. Aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard, L.A. City Fire Department, L.A. County Fire Department, L.A. County Sheriff and the L.A. City Police Department will participate.

Make a weekend of it – In addition to LA Fleet Week activities, the LA Waterfront is home to many other permanent attractions, historical sites, restaurants and shops. Consider taking some time to see all the LA Waterfront has to offer while visiting LA Fleet Week.

The complete list of LA Fleet Week rules, regulations, public events and entertainment can be found HERE.

L.A. FLEET WEEK 2017

Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

100 Swinford Street

San Pedro, CA 90731