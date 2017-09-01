Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Bank Parking Lot in Riverside

An investigation is underway on Friday after a man was found fatally shot inside a car in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Riverside according to police.

Officers found the deceased man after responding to a call of a shooting in the 10300 block of Magnolia Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m., Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

He was inside a car that was still running when police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, according to Railsback.

The vehicle had backed into a tree planter in the lot, and first responders had to smash the car’s window in order to get to him, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name, describing the victim only as an approximately 27-year-old man.

Family members told police he was going to the ATM, and investigators are looking into the possibility that the man was killed during the course of a robbery, according to Railsback.

He did not have any additional information about the investigation; a suspect description also was not immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.