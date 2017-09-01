Police Search for Suspects in Wilmington Drive-by Shooting That Left 1 Woman Dead, 1 Wounded

Police are attempting to identify the person or people behind a drive-by shooting in Wilmington that left a 31-year-old mother dead.

Monica Nicole Ruiz and a second, unidentified woman were shot in front of an apartment complex in the 300 block of D Street around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two women were struck when a vehicle drove past the residence and fired multiple rounds at them, police said. Investigators do not know anything about the vehicle’s occupants, or how many people were involved.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported Ruiz to the hospital, where she later died. The second victim was also treated at a nearby hospital and was in stable condition, officials said.

A woman who identified herself as Cheyenne and said she was a neighbor of Ruiz’s told KTLA the 31-year-old’s five children — ranging in age from 5 to 15 years old — witnessed the shooting. The neighbor described a horrific scene, with Ruiz’s 9-year-old screaming, “Mommy,” after she was shot.

The children have been placed in the care of a family member, she added.

Cheyenne, who said she also witnessed the shooting, described the perpetrator’s vehicle as a light-colored, early 2000s Toyota Camry.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Sergeant Oliva or Officer Tiffin at 310-726-7886 or 310-726-7884.