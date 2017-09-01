Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Record Temperatures, Lightning and Intense Rain Hit California Amid Ongoing Heat Wave

Posted 8:29 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30AM, September 1, 2017

The heat wave that has gripped California for a week took a dramatic turn Thursday as lightning storms sparked brush fires, knocked out power to thousands and caused downpours across the region.

Rain falls behind power lines near Adelanto at the end of a scorching hot day. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Forecasters said the extreme weather will continue through the weekend, with some parts of Northern California flirting with all-time record high temperatures.

Lightning strikes were reported in many areas Thursday, with some sparking a series of brush fires near the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In Santa Monica on Thursday evening, city officials asked beachgoers to immediately evacuate all ocean areas and seek cover until the storm ended.

