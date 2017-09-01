Residents Displaced After Fire Burns Through Stevenson Ranch Area Apartment Building

Several residents have been displaced Friday morning after a fire tore through an apartment building in the Stevenson Ranch area.

Multiple callers alerted firefighters to the blaze in the 24900 block of Constitution Avenue just after 1 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Gustavo Medina said.

Arriving crews saw smoke coming from a third story unit that was on fire.

As they were fighting the flames, gusty winds helped push the fire into the building’s attic space, Medina said.

A portion of the third-floor roof did collapse during the firefight, Medina said.

About 75 firefighters were sent to battle the fire, which appeared to be under control, video showed about 4:30 a.m.

All residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported, Medina said.

Some of the displaced residents were staying in a temporary refuge area in the leasing office.