Smoke Billows From Russian Consulate Office in San Francisco 1 Day After Trump Orders Its Closure

A column of black smoke was seen billowing from the Russian Consulate office in San Francisco Friday, a day after Trump administration ordered its closure, along with two other consular offices in the United States.

Black smoke billows from a chimney on top of the Russian consulate on September 1, 2017 in San Francisco, California. In response to a Russian government demand for the United States to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 455, the Trump administration ordered the closure of three consular offices in the San Francisco, New York and Washington. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The smoke sparked concerns and triggered a call about 11:41 a.m. to the San Francisco Police Department, said Mindy Talmadge, a department spokeswoman.

The caller didn’t know where the smoke was coming from, she said, so firefighters decided to investigate.

When firefighters arrived, Talmadge said, they determined the smoke was rising from a chimney inside the consular office in the 2700 block of Green Street.

