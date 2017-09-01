Smoke Billows From Russian Consulate Office in San Francisco 1 Day After Trump Orders Its Closure

A column of black smoke was seen billowing from the Russian Consulate office in San Francisco Friday, a day after Trump administration ordered its closure, along with two other consular offices in the United States.

The smoke sparked concerns and triggered a call about 11:41 a.m. to the San Francisco Police Department, said Mindy Talmadge, a department spokeswoman.

The caller didn’t know where the smoke was coming from, she said, so firefighters decided to investigate.

When firefighters arrived, Talmadge said, they determined the smoke was rising from a chimney inside the consular office in the 2700 block of Green Street.

