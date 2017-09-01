Volunteers Deliver Bags of Ice to Hot Dogs at San Bernardino’s Outdoor Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of shelter dogs who live in outdoor kennels in San Bernardino got some relief from the punishing heat when volunteers delivered dozens of bags of ice Friday.

The ice delivery was obviously welcome by the dogs, some of whom went a little wild when frozen cubes were dropped in their water bowls.

About 60 bags of ice cubes and some 70 large blocks of ice were delivered to the city's animal shelter on Chandler Place, where more than 160 dogs are housed in open-air kennels.

The peak on the ongoing heat wave was expected Friday, and temperatures were forecast of up to 113 degrees in San Bernardino.

A fundraising page on crowdfunding site Free Animal Doctor raised nearly $2,000 from more than 60 supporters for the ice purchase and delivery.

“The electrical system at the shelter is old, and cannot support portable AC units, evaporators, or even fans in large number,” the page stated. “The solution is ice, and lots of it!”

Volunteers delivered ice to the shelter Thursday and planned to do another delivery Saturday. The excessive heat is expected to end Saturday night, though temperatures in San Bernardino will likely remain in the upper 90s next week.