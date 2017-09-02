La Tuna Fire: Full List of Mandatory Evacuations and Road Closures

A wind-fueled fire burning in the Verdugo Mountains continues to threaten homes in three cities and hundreds of evacuations have been ordered.

The La Tuna Fire has burned about 5,000 acres and is only 10 percent contained. So far, one home in the Sunland-Tujunga area has been destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas:

Burbank, about 300 homes:

Groton Drive & Hamline Place east of Stephen Road

Burbank Estates

Brace Canyon

Stough Nature Center

Wildwood Canyon

DeBell Golf Club remains closed

Glendale, about 250 homes:

Glen Oaks

Mountain Oaks

Hiking trails at Glendale parks are closed, but parks will remain open

Los Angeles, about 180 homes:

McGroarty Park area

Wormon Avenue in Sunland

Evacuation centers have been set up at:

Civic Auditorium, 1401 N Verdugo Rd., Glendale

Crescenta alley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta.

McCambridge Park, 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank

Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.

Road closures:

The 210 Freeway remains closed from Foothill Boulevard to Kagel Canyon Street.