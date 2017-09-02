La Tuna Fire Scorches About 5,000 Acres in Verdugo Mountains; Evacuations Remain in Burbank, L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire burning in the Verdugo Mountains has doubled in size overnight to about 5,000 acres, prompting evacuations and the closure of the 210 Freeway in Sunland-Tujunga, fire officials announced Saturday.

The so-called La Tuna Fire began about 1:30 p.m. Friday in a drainage along the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire grew to 1,500 acres Friday, but is now reported at about 5,000 acres. Fire officials will be flying over the area to get a better assessment of what has burned. The blaze is about 10 percent contained.

LAFD Capt. Branden Silverman told KTLA that the fire grew in intensity and acreage overnight.

He explained that the blaze was originally described as a topography fire, because flames are running through steep terrain and narrow canyon roads, but erratic winds caused it to switch directions and start burning toward the Burbank area.

Silverman also stressed the importance of heeding evacuation orders.

“Being ready and set to go is what we try and preach to residents,” he said.

Evacuations orders remain for about 200 homes in Burbank Estates, the Brace Canyon area, Stough Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon, and DeBell Golf Club in Burbank will likely remained closed, the fire department reported.

Burbank police were going door-to-door asking residents to leave their home Friday night.

On Saturday, police tweeted that firefighters are wearing respiratory masks and are asking residents affected by the blaze to stay indoors and avoid outside activities because of heavy smoke in the area.

"The air quality outside is bad. With temperatures expected to reach the triple digits once again today, we are asking people to please stay indoors and limit your recreational activities," Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green wrote in an email. "Keep pets indoors and take care of each other."

Evacuation centers are set up at McCambridge Park, 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank, and the Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.

Many residents have stayed in the neighborhood, away from flames, after being asked to leave their homes.

About 300 firefighters remain at the scene. No homes have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

The 210 Freeway remains closed from Foothill Boulevard to Kagel Canyon Street, "for an undetermined time," the fire department tweeted.

