La Tuna Fire Spreads Smoke, Ash Across Southern California; Air Quality in Some Areas Unhealthy

Posted 8:44 PM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45PM, September 2, 2017
Sunland resident Jeff Dalton sprays water near his home as flames from the La Tuna fire approach. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Smoke from the La Tuna fire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the Verdugo Mountains area, is causing unhealthful air in some areas.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District on Saturday issued a smoke advisory for the eastern San Fernando Valley and Burbank, which is likely to see smoke and ash.

Officials also said the San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains could see unhealthful air.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze overnight and into the morning, and at one point, the flames were spreading in four directions amid intense heat and wild winds. Three homes have burned, but no injuries have been reported, officials said Saturday.

