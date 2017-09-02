Mandatory Evacuations Ordered as Palmer Fire in Beaumont Spreads to 750 Acres

Several Beaumont residents were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday afternoon as a fire burned 750 acres in the town, officials said.

The mandatory evacuation included residents on Live Oak Canyon Road between San Timoteo Road and the 10 Freeway, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

An evacuation center was set up at the Redlands Community Center, 111 Lugonia Ave. in Relands.

The fire spread swiftly after it was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Fisherman’s Retreat, the agency said.

As of 5 p.m., the flames were 0 percent contained.

The blaze was originally reported to cover about 50 acres. It was being dubbed the Palmer Fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Smoke from the #PalmerFire getting darker, lots of plans flying overhead pic.twitter.com/evIQCmlj6Z — Kristen Hwang (@khwangreports) September 2, 2017