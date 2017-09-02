Person Who Thwarted Theft in West Hollywood Is Attacked After Walking Out of 7-Eleven

A person who confronted a man who was trying to steal items at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood early Saturday was then attacked outside of the store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The person apparently saw the man trying to steal items from the store and confronted him, police said. The man then left the store. The victim continued shopping and walked out the front door, when the man was apparently waiting outside and attacked the victim with an unknown blunt object, police said.

The man then ran from the scene and police surrounded the area searching for him.

The man has not been apprehended, and the victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was released.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.