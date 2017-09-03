As La Tuna Fire Continues to Rage in Verdugo Mountains, 3 Structures Have Been Destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the La Tuna Fire continues to rage in the Verdugo Mountains Sunday morning, at least three structures have been destroyed.

For the third day, firefighters battled the erratic blaze that is burning in areas of Burbank, Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga.

The blaze has scorched about 5,800 acres and remains at 10 percent contained.

Most evacuations have been lifted in Burbank, except for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court.

McCambridge Park Recreation Center, at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd., remains the designated evacuation center.

The following roads are closed in Burbank:

Joaquin Drive and Haven Way

Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge

Scott Road and Haven Way

Bel Aire and Amherst drives

Bel Aire and Cambridge drives

Groton Drive and Stephen Road

Sunset Canyon Drive and Walnut Avenue

Sunset Canyon Drive and Harvard Road

Country Club Drive and Walnut Avenue

Keystone and Lamer streets

Wildwood Canyon area

Most evacuation orders in Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga remain in place.

More than 700 homes were evacuated Saturday and the 210 Freeway remains closed.

About 800 firefighters are working to control the flames.

Flames were visible on a hillside of Villa Cabrini Park in Burbank Sunday morning. Firefighters surrounded the area to try and control the fire.

Gary Mull was watching the flames and told KTLA firefighters had been in the area all night long.

"It’s grown significantly. It took a long time for it to come down to the base of the park here without much wind it wasn’t moving really fast," Mull said. "It’s really scary for everybody, especially for people who live at the top of the hill here."

The blaze, which is now the largest in Los Angeles history, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti, began about 1:30 p.m. Friday in a drainage along the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Garcetti declared a local emergency surrounding the incident Sunday evening.

An area about a half a mile East of Sunland Blvd off the 210 burning this morning. #LaTunaFire @KTLA pic.twitter.com/foiVxZEAdq — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) September 3, 2017