La Tuna Fire Day Three: Full List of Evacuations and Road Closures 

Firefighters continue to battle a 5,800 acre blaze in the Verdugo Mountains that has prompted hundreds of evacuations and has burned at least three structures.
The La Tuna Fire remains only 10 percent contained.
Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas.
Burbank:
- Most evacuation orders in Burbank have been lifted except for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court.
Glendale:
• Glenwood Oaks area: end of Boston Avenue, El Lado Drive, Cedarbend Drive, Tanbark Place, Ferntree Place, Beechglen Drive
• New York Avenue area: Mountain Oaks Park, Celita Way, Kadletz Road
• Hiking trails at Glendale parks are closed, but parks will remain open
Los Angeles:
• Morning Glow Way south of La Tuna Canyon Road
• McGroarty Park area (McGroaty Terrace to Valaho Drive in Tujunga)
• Wormon Avenue in Sunland
Evacuation centers:
• Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta
• McCambridge Park, 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank
• Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.
Road closures:
• The 210 Freeway remains closed, eastbound from Wheatland Avenue to Lowell Avenue and westbound closed from the 2 Freeway to Osborne Street.
The following roads are closed in Burbank:
- Joaquin Drive and Haven Way
- Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge
- Scott Road and Haven Way
- Bel Aire and Amherst drives
- Bel Aire and Cambridge drives
- Groton Drive and Stephen Road
- Sunset Canyon Drive and Walnut Avenue
- Sunset Canyon Drive and Harvard Road
- Country Club Drive and Walnut Avenue
- Keystone and Lamer streets
- Wildwood Canyon area
