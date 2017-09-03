La Tuna Fire Day Three: Full List of Evacuations and Road Closures 

Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Firefighters continue to battle a 5,800 acre blaze in the Verdugo Mountains that has prompted hundreds of evacuations and has burned at least three structures.

A homeowner uses a hose to water down his roof as the La Tuna fire threatens Sunland on Sept. 2, 2017. The house was spared from the fire. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The La Tuna Fire remains only 10 percent contained.

Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas.

Burbank: 

  • Most evacuation orders in Burbank have been lifted except for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court.

Glendale:

• Glenwood Oaks area: end of Boston Avenue, El Lado Drive, Cedarbend Drive, Tanbark Place, Ferntree Place, Beechglen Drive

• New York Avenue area: Mountain Oaks Park, Celita Way, Kadletz Road

• Hiking trails at Glendale parks are closed, but parks will remain open

Los Angeles: 

• Morning Glow Way south of La Tuna Canyon Road

• McGroarty Park area (McGroaty Terrace to Valaho Drive in Tujunga)

• Wormon Avenue in Sunland

Evacuation centers:

• Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta

• McCambridge Park, 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank

• Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.

Road closures:

A stretch of the 210 Freeway remained closed on Sept. 2, 2017, due to the La Tuna fire in the nearby Verdugo Mountains. (Credit: Raul Roa / Burbank Leader via Los Angeles Times)

• The 210 Freeway remains closed, eastbound from Wheatland Avenue to Lowell Avenue and westbound closed from the 2 Freeway to Osborne Street.

The following roads are closed in Burbank:

  •  Joaquin Drive and Haven Way
  • Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge
  • Scott Road and Haven Way
  • Bel Aire and Amherst drives
  • Bel Aire and Cambridge drives
  • Groton Drive and Stephen Road
  • Sunset Canyon Drive and Walnut Avenue
  • Sunset Canyon Drive and Harvard Road
  • Country Club Drive and Walnut Avenue
  • Keystone and Lamer streets
  • Wildwood Canyon area

